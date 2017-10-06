Google Home Mini – Unboxing for Business

Google’s mighty smart assistant just got a bit smaller.

This time on Unboxing for Business we take a first look at the new Google Home Mini. We all knew that it was inevitable that Google would launch a tinier version of its Google Home device. Similar to how the Echo Dot is a smaller version of the Amazon Echo, the Google Home Mini is quite simply just a smaller version of the Google Home. There are three colors options, a pale red called coral, chalk, and charcoal, which we have here.

The Google Home Mini ships on Oct. 19 for $79 here in Canada.

