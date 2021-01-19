The wackiest (and a few not so wacky) gadgets from CES 2021

Nobi smart Lamp for fall detection

This AI-powered lamp is smart enough to notice when someone nearby falls and will even ask them if everything is okay. If no answer is given, it can call a family member or a trusted contact. If necessary, Nobi will even open the front door. What’s more? When the inhabitant sits up in bed, Nobi lets the lights burn gently. When the inhabitant gets up, the lighting goes on fully. This way, he or she immediately sees where they are. Nobi also prevents dehydration, recognizes patterns in the behaviour of the inhabitant, measures the air quality, detects intrusion and reports fires. Of course, what does this mean for privacy? All of Nobi’s collected info is processed locally and only prompts and alerts reach the cloud. It has a built-in 4G sim card as well in case Wi-Fi goes down.