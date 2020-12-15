5 things I learned I needed during COVID-19

Be seated

Until 2020, my working from home (WFH) agenda only covered a few days a week. The rest of the time I was out and about. I’d write in hotel rooms or press rooms or wherever I was, most of the time, and got used to different environments. This year, the home office was Writing Central, and I discovered that my allegedly good office chair well, wasn’t.

Enter the gaming chair. Yes, I’m serious – gaming chairs are made for long sessions of sitting. Mine, a not-too-expensive (about $200) model from Staples, has adjustable arms that swivel out of the way, height and tilt adjustments, and a seat meant for a human bottom to get friendly with, and is infinitely more comfortable than my old office chair. I can spend an entire day planted in it and still be able to move at the end of it. Its five-pronged base means it isn’t tippy.

My biggest chair selection tip is, if at all possible, go into the store and do a sit test. Make sure the chair feels right, and that you can comfortably sit in an ergonomically sound position. It makes a difference during those long hours in front of the screen.