Shopify to let employees work from home permanently – Reuters Alex Coop @ItsJustAlexCoop Published: May 21st, 2020Shopify's chief executive officer dropped a bombshell on Twitter this morning – although when you look at some of the recent decisions from Twitter and OpenText, perhaps it's not that much of a surprise – signalling the company's intent to keep its offices closed until 2021 and allow employees to work remotely on a permanent basis after that.From IT Business Canada:Shopify announces money management solution Balance and a 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option"Office centricity is over," Tobi Lutke Tweeted today. "Until recently, work happened in the office. We've always had some people remote, but they used the internet as a bridge to the office. This will reverse now. The future of the office is to act as an on-ramp to the same digital workplace that you can access from your #WFH setup."