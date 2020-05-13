Hashtag Trending – Twitter employees WFH for good and help fight misinformation; Musk defies order, restarts plant

Twitter tells its employees to work from home forever while announcing the launch of a misinformation index, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands his ground as he defines local shutdown orders.

Work from home as long as you want! That’s the message Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had for his employees today. In an email, first obtained by BuzzFeed News, Dorsey said it was unlikely that Twitter would open its offices before September and that all in-person events would be cancelled for the remainder of the year. The company says it will assess its plans for 2021 events later this year.

Speaking of Twitter, any Tweets that could cause a “direct risk to people’s health or well-being” will be removed by the social media giant starting this week. So, if you’re planning to, for example, Tweet about how you should ingest disinfectants to cure coronavirus, fair warning – it’s probably going to be removed. Twitter emphasized the policy absolutely applies to world leaders, and that if a post isn’t removed, Twitter may instead attach labels and warning messages “to provide additional explanations or clarifications in situations where the risks of harm associated with a Tweet are less severe but where people may still be confused or misled by the content.”

And lastly, local coronavirus shutdown orders didn’t stop Tesla CEO Elon Musk from restarting production at the company’s Californian plant. The Wall Street Journal describes the move as one of the “highest-profile showdowns between business and government about reopening.” Musk filed a lawsuit against Alameda County, where the plant is based, over the weekend demanding it be allowed to open, but authorities had demanded the area remain on lockdown until the end of May.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now. I'm Alex Coop, thanks for listening.