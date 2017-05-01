The Business Leadership Podcast: Wayne Berger, EVP at Regus Canada

It is my pleasure to introduce Wayne Berger on this episode. Wayne is Executive Vice-President of Regus Canada, the world’s largest shared workspace and co-working provider. Regus is leading a workplace revolution in Canada and around the world helping people and organizations conduct the best work of their lives from where they want and how they want, all the while immersed in a vibrant community.

Over the past 20 years, Wayne has served in executive leadership roles in both Canada and the United States in developing national go-to-market strategies, working alongside best-in-class consulting firms such as McKinsey, and building top-performing businesses, including leading an unprecedented growth plan that has doubled Regus’ footprint in Canada in less than three years. All with an unwavering passion for helping people go to bed on Sunday excited about Monday so they can achieve their ultimate goals.

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Wayne leads an organization of hundreds of dedicated team members supporting over 100 shared workspace locations and co-working facilities from coast to coast under both their Spaces and Regus brands. Regus’ locations span across over 40 cities in Canada, from Victoria, BC, to Halifax, NS, and are part of a global network of over 3000 locations in over 120 countries to serve all clients globally.

