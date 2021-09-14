Why there must be a renewed focus on business continuity

For nearly two years, much of the world has been living online – conducting business, holding meetings, educating and being educated, and retaining some semblance of a normal social life. Businesses have been particularly hard pressed to not only keep clients happy and feeling appreciated but also ensure employees have everything they need to perform securely at a high level.

While the internet has made “COVID life” more bearable and sustainable, this increased connectivity hasn’t come without risks. Cyberthreats and unexpected disruptions are not specific to the pandemic – they existed long before January 2020. As companies fight to get on – and stay on – solid ground, their IT groups continue to grapple with many of the usual threats and threat actors.

But now more than ever, these teams are also facing challenges that have come out of the pandemic, including ensuring Microsoft 365 data is secure, protecting all the cloud-based applications used to maintain a remote workforce, and defending against a sharp rise in cyberattacks, especially ransomware.

Disaster recovery looks vastly different post-2020 than before. It’s clear that the strategies in place in the “old normal” must evolve if organizations are to rise – and continue rising – to the challenge of addressing new threats coming out of the various ways people are now working. Among the things IT should be focusing on today:

Backing up better – Even if you think your backup strategy is sound, it’s not a bad idea to revisit it – to look at it from all possible angles, and if necessary tweak it. When/if something bad happens, that little bit of extra effort you put into your DR strategy might just be that little extra bit that saved your organization’s bacon.

– Even if you think your backup strategy is sound, it’s not a bad idea to revisit it – to look at it from all possible angles, and if necessary tweak it. When/if something bad happens, that little bit of extra effort you put into your DR strategy might just be that little extra bit that saved your organization’s bacon. Automation – These two pieces have become essential tools in IT’s toolkit – and that will become more the case in 2022 and beyond. Automation is proving essential in prevention (e.g., in administering regular patches and updates) while AI can be used in both disaster prevention and recovery.

– These two pieces have become essential tools in IT’s toolkit – and that will become more the case in 2022 and beyond. Automation is proving essential in prevention (e.g., in administering regular patches and updates) while AI can be used in both disaster prevention and recovery. X as a Service – IT groups are looking more and more to “as a service” solutions to recover from cyberattacks, from backup-as-a-service to DR-as-a-service, which can provide immediate failovers for uninterrupted business operations.

– IT groups are looking more and more to “as a service” solutions to recover from cyberattacks, from backup-as-a-service to DR-as-a-service, which can provide immediate failovers for uninterrupted business operations. Integration – It’s just not a good idea to plod along with disparate cybersecurity and data protection solutions. These critical pieces should instead be joined. When it comes to security and recovering quickly from attack, less is more – that means look for an integrated, unified solution.

You may be reasonably confident that your company would bounce back from a cyber incident, but are you dead certain? If you’re not, you’re taking an unnecessary risk and might want to think about setting aside one hour on the afternoon of October 12th to attend “Cyber protection with a stronger focus on continuity.” In this session an expert panel will survey the current Canadian security landscape, and look at how companies can best respond to an attack provided they have a complete cyber solution in place.

As a special feature, during this session a ransomware attack will be unleashed in real time. Near the end of the session, you’ll have a chance to put questions to the experts.

