Why a unified view of threats strengthens your cybersecurity posture

A shift in 2020 to employees working from home has changed how companies operate. In particular, the rush to work-from-home has given rise to elevated security threats. While companies are now spending significant amounts on cybersecurity, threats are still outpacing corporate outlay.

As tech leaders have weighed their options on how to harden their security posture, many come to realize the value of having a unified view of everything that’s happening across their entire network.

Companies today may be spending big on cybersecurity, but cybercriminals are not teenagers in their parents’ basement but highly skilled professionals attuned to pervading sentiments and insecurities. The pandemic has been an opportunity for these bad actors to capitalize on people’s fears.

“Ground floor” for companies interested in protecting themselves has been to build awareness — to ensure employees are wise to the methods being employed by hackers to draw them in. But this is only one piece. It’s even more important that IT get a clearer picture of what’s really going on across their entire network, from central server out to every endpoint.

This is where unified threat management comes in — and it’s where on October 28th ITWC CIO Jim Love, OnX Canada Director, Strategic Architecture Geordie Henderson, and Cisco Technical Solutions Architect Akshay Kashyapa will open what promises to be a powerful discussion.

In “Achieving Security-Plus Through Unified Visibility,” Love and guests will survey the current cybersecurity landscape, and cover such key topics as:

Why having a unified view of your entire security portfolio is essential

Full integration and communication between all your security tools

Automation and orchestration between security and other IT tools

Demonstration of effective central threat analysis and threat hunting

This session will feature a simulated threat scenario to help illustrate the impact that’s possible from a unified view or “single pane of glass.”

