Western Digital releases WD Red SN700 enterprise NVMe SSD

Western Digital has released the WD Red SN700 SSDs for small to medium-sized businesses.

Part of Western Digital’s Red series, the new drive is suitable for Network Attached Storage (NAS) units and is designed for virtualization, collaborative editing, database storage, or any business workloads that have high access requirements.

Capacity 250GB (Minimum capacity) 4TB (Maximum capacity) Form factor M.2 2280 M.2 2280 Interface PCIe 3 x4 PCIe 3 x4 Sequential read (QD31, T1) 3,100MB/s 3,400MB/s Sequential write (QD31, T1) 1,600MB/s 3,100MB/s Random read (I/O count at QD31, T1) 220K 550K Random write (I/O count at QD31, T1) 180K 520K Endurance (terabyte written) 500TBW 5100TBW Price CA$65 CA$650

The Red SN700 SSDs offer high NAND endurance to meet these requirements. The 4TB model, which is the highest capacity for this drive, can sustain up to 5,100 TBW. If the user performs a full drive write per day, the drive should be able to last at least 3.5 years before the NAND flash cycle depletes.

The drive comes in capacities from 250GB to 4TB in the M.2 form factor. Using four PCIe 3 lanes, it offers speeds up to 3,400MB/3,100MB in sequential read/writes, and up to 550K/520K in random read/write. All drives come with a 5-year limited warranty.

The WD Red SN700 is available now on the Western Digital Store starting at CA$65 for the 250GB model and CA$649 for the 4TB model.

Full product brief from Western digital.