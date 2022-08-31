VMware unveils new tools to drive autonomous workspaces

Yesterday at VMware Explore 2022 US, the California-based cloud computing company has announced new tools in its Anywhere Workspace platform to support the increasing number of companies implementing a hybrid work model and facing Information Technology (IT) speedbumps.

With these new releases, VMware seeks to drive digital workspaces, fueled by data science and proactive automation, across endpoint management, security and end-user experience. VMware says these new tools will deliver the following outcomes:

Self-configuring – configures to a desired state and eliminates the need for constant monitoring for changes and reactive policies

Self-healing – detects and isolates end-user experience incidents, accelerates change management, and automatically remediate issues to normal working state.

Self-securing –proactively secures workspace access, quarantines apps and devices, and fixes anomalies to accelerate return to desired state

The four key technology areas delivered by VMware’s Anywhere Workspace platform are:

VDI AND DaaS

Building on Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure, VMware has announced a next generation of VMware Horizon Cloud to drive multi-cloud flexibility and simplify infrastructure needed to be deployed inside customer environments while increasing the scalability and reliability of VMware’s DaaS (Desktop as a Service) platform. In addition, this new release is API-driven, enabling customers, partners and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to build tools, services, and automations.

Customers with Horizon subscription licenses are entitled to the new Horizon Cloud at no additional charge.

VMware will also introduce VMware Horizon Managed Desktop– a cloud-hosted service that delivers fully managed virtual desktops and apps by providing the choice of deployment options; on-premises, hybrid, or public cloud. It seeks to enable secure access for a hybrid workforce and relieve IT teams from costly and time-consuming reactive operations, while proactively adapting to changing work demands.

Additionally, Google and VMware are expanding their partnership to provide the hybrid workforce access to any app on any device and allow organizations to use hundreds of certified endpoints to connect to Horizon virtual desktops and apps.

2. Digital Employee Experience

VMware’s Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) will expand its Digital Employee Experience (DEX) solutions to include VMware Horizon and third-party managed and unmanaged devices, increasing support to remote, hybrid and frontline workers.

VMware is also introducing the Digital Employee Experience Management (DEEM) solutions pack, with dashboards spanning ROI, shared-device usage, device loss, critical application performance, and more, to measure and improve mission-critical frontline deployments.

Additionally, VMware’s Workspace One is adding DEEM Guided Root Cause Analysis capabilities to enable IT to solve issues more quickly and create automations through its machine-learning algorithms to prevent other users from experiencing the same issue.

3. Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

VMware is expanding Workspace ONE Freestyle Orchestrator to mobile devices and third-party apps, in order to scale UEM capabilities. Designed to support multi-platform automation and orchestration, this expansion seeks to offer administrators the flexibility to create automation workflows to fit specific process requirements of organizations and help IT teams to eliminate complex and manual configuration tasks.

Additional UEM enhancements in this quarter include a multi-user mode for Windows OS, distribution-agnostic Linux endpoint management, XR Hub for AR/VR devices, Tech Previews of its next-gen Windows Update management, support for new Chrome OS APIs for Education, work profile on Android AMAPI, and a dynamic, data-driven UI for iOS and Windows day 1 new-policy support.