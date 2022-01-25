Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Vector Institute launches ML course for home caregivers and mothers on mat leave

Pragya Sehgal
Source: metamorworks | Getty Images

Vector Institute, an independent, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) research, today announced the launch of a machine learning (ML) program for stay-at-home caregivers and mothers on maternity leave.

Developed and delivered by faculty and staff at the Vector Institute, the six-week Mothers and Machine Learning Course, running Winter 2022 from March 14 to April 20, aims to equip students with a baseline understanding of ML methods. Students will learn how they can produce value for an organization, enabling them to make recommendations for new technologies and solutions.

The course will also introduce students to core concepts in ML, with applications in computer vision and natural language processing. In addition, it will emphasize ethics and responsible use of AI. Fully funded by Vector Institute’s supporters, the course includes a child care bursary of $500 funded by a contribution from Google TensorFlow

The course schedule is as follows:

  • Lectures will be held on Mondays from 10 am to 12 pm ET.
  • Tutorials will be held on Wednesdays from 10 am to 12 pm ET.
  • The course is designed to be completed in 8 hours per week.

All sessions will be delivered live, and recordings of those sessions will be made available. In order to receive a certificate of completion, students must attend 80 per cent of the lectures, and turn in assignments including theoretical exercises, practical coding, and/or reports, the institute noted on its website. Applications for the course can be submitted here.

Pragya Sehgal
