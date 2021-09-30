Vancouver-based IT firm to expand to Winnipeg, create 100 tech jobs

Canadian application development and Salesforce consulting firm Traction on Demand (ToD) today announced it is bringing one of its regional offices, and 100 new tech jobs, to Winnipeg, with employee training support from the Manitoba government.

ToD‘s Winnipeg office, which is set to open in 2022, will aim to help Manitoba businesses shift to online customer sales and services. The Manitoba government is investing CA$520,000 over the next two years through its Industry Expansion Program to provide tech skills training to the company’s 100 new hires.

The Industry Expansion Program is one of the tools that Manitoba is using to build its economy in a post-pandemic world. It helps companies capitalize on growth opportunities by providing funding support to train new and existing employees in skills required to support business expansion projects, Minister of Economic Development and Jobs, Jon Reyes, noted in a Sept. 28 press release

“This exciting partnership between Traction on Demand and the Manitoba government will make room for new tech opportunities in Winnipeg and beyond. We recognize the evolving, competitive landscape in this city and look forward to expanding our team with this diverse, rich pool of talent” said Jolene Chan, chief impact officer, ToD.

In line with ToD’s Diversity and Inclusivity targets, the hires will be representative of the local population, said the company.

“Our province is a growing tech hub with many competitive advantages, and we are extremely pleased that Traction on Demand chose Manitoba as their next expansion location,” said. “This investment by Traction on Demand and our government will create good, new tech focused jobs for Manitobans and contribute to the continued growth of the information, communications and digital technologies sector in our province.”

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., ToD has operations across Canada, the United States, Australia, India, and earlier this month announced its expansion to New Zealand through its acquisition of New Zealand-based Salesforce Implementation partner Trineo.