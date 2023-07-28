SUBSCRIBE
15
0
CompaniesGovernment & Public SectorSecurity

Vancouver-based company selected for NIST’s post-quantum cryptography standardization process

Ashee Pamma

BTQ Technologies, a Vancouver-based global quantum technology company, has announced that its post-quantum cryptography scheme, Preon, has been selected by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for the first round for consideration in their Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) standardization process.

Preon is a post-quantum signature protocol that enables a verifier to be convinced of a prover’s secret knowledge, and that boasts of being resilient against classical and quantum attacks, quintessential to the quantum solutions developed by BTQ.

Preon features a small key size, requiring only tens of bytes for both secret and public keys, which is significantly less than other signature schemes, the company explained in a release. The system assumes only the need for a collision-resistant hash function, and supports features like selective-reveal or threshold signature due to its construction based on zero-knowledge proof.

NIST’s PQC standardization process, which started in 2016, aims to select public-key cryptographic algorithms capable of protecting sensitive government information in the foreseeable future, including after the advent of quantum computers.

So far, several algorithms have been standardized, including public-key encapsulation mechanism (KEM) CRYSTALS-KYBER and digital signatures CRYSTALS-Dilithium, FALCON, and SPHINCS+.

“Preon’s selection in the PQC standardization process underscores the depth of our innovative work,” said chief executive officer of BTQ Olivier Roussy Newton. “Our dedicated team of researchers has created a highly efficient and secure cryptographic scheme. Preon’s compact key size, fast generation, and flexible functionality provide a powerful tool against potential quantum threats, reinforcing our commitment to safeguarding digital infrastructures worldwide.”

Preon’s co-authors include Hon Hai Research Institute, the research arm of global leader Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn).

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Cyber Security Today, Week in Review for the week ending Friday, July 28, 2023

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.