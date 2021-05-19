Wednesday, May 19, 2021
    Top Women in FinTech and Blockchain celebration: More than a party

    Steve Proctor
    A dozen of Canada’s women leaders in FinTech and Blockchain will be celebrated on June 1st, but the inaugural Canada’s Top Women in FinTech & Blockchain event is about more than a party.

    “We are going to be showcasing the stories of 12 dynamic women who are leading the way for the next generation of women in fintech to be sure, but that is only part of the offering,” says celebration co-chair and ITWC CEO Fawn Annan.

    “With panels and presentations featuring industry leaders, we are also exploring the opportunities for women in the sector and the fascinating possibilities for blockchain to change the world.”

    Nominated by their peers earlier this year, and selected by a judging panel of industry experts, the 2021 honourees boast successes that range from educators and television personalities to women who are serial entrepreneurs or leading blockchain think tanks.

    Who will be on Canada’s 2021 Top Women in Fintech & Blockchain honour role? Join the June 1 celebration and find out

    Panels
    The first panel of the 90-minute event serves up practical advice on how to create a culture in FinTech where the next generation of women can thrive. The panel is moderated by  Emma Todd, CEO of MMH Blockchain Group and features panelists Jax Painter, Sr. Marketing Manager, Okta; Lucia Milică, CISO, Proofpoint, Karen Budahazy, Board Chair, Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization, and Ariane ArendDirector, Enterprise Retail Sales & Relationship Management, Cardtronics. 

    A second panel, moderated by event co-chair Karsten Anend, will lead three sector leaders in a lively discussion of the opportunities and challenges that will accompany a widespread adoption of Blockchain adoption. Panelists Alexis Pappas, CEO, ID Network 
    Iliana Oris Valiente, Managing Director, Innovation and Blockchain Lead, Accenture, and 
    Jaime Leverton, CEO, Hut 8 Mining suggest blockchain adoption may be more widespread than commonly accepted.

    Learning from leaders
    In short individual presentations, City of Toronto CFO Heather Taylor will detail a blockchain initiative that’s saving time and money and could be copied by municipalities across the country. Sarah Paquet, Director/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Transactions and Reports, Analysis Centre of Canada, the national financial intelligence agency, speaks about the federal government’s effort to find the balance between innovation and fraulante use of cryptocurrencies. Katie Gibson, VP with the CIO Strategy Council provides an update on open banking regulations and the way the community can help shape them.

    “It is a lot to fit into 90-minutes, but when people give us their time we do our best to make sure they get maximum value,” said Annan.

    The event is sponsored by Okta and Proofpoint. Supporters include Canadian Blockchain Association for Women; Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization; Canadian Blockchain Consortium; WIT Network; the FinTech Growth Syndicate; TransformationWorx; and Crypto Chicks.

    Koleya Karringten, Executive Director of the Canadian Blockchain Consortium is the Master of Ceremonies for the afternoon.

    Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
