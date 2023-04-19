SUBSCRIBE
17
0
Emerging Tech

The IT Pet of the Year has been crowned

Lynn Greiner

Meet Bartholomew, who prevailed by a whisker in reader voting to become the IT Pet of the Year. She (not a typo) makes her home with ViewSonic Canada’s AV channel manager, Stan Klebanoff, and his family, where she loves to “help” during video calls.

“She’s actually my daughter Sara’s cat,” Klebanoff told us. “Sara moved home a year and a half ago due to Covid and so we adopted a new feline member into the family. The timing was very good because just before that we had to put down our family dog due to sickness.

“I’ve been working from home since I started with ViewSonic but, like everyone else in the world, had to step up my usage of video conferencing tools. Bartholomew definitely likes to come into my office and get right between me and my dual monitors when I get onto a Zoom or Teams call.”

Thanks to everyone for their awesome entries, and for voting.

TCL 30 5G Source: TCL

And thanks to TCL for the prize now winging its way to the Klebanoff household: a TCL 30 5G smartphone, which has a 50MP AI camera they can use to immortalize the IT Pet of the Year.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous article
Public cloud end-user spend to hit close to US$600B mark: Gartner

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Featured Reads

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.