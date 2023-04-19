The IT Pet of the Year has been crowned

Meet Bartholomew, who prevailed by a whisker in reader voting to become the IT Pet of the Year. She (not a typo) makes her home with ViewSonic Canada’s AV channel manager, Stan Klebanoff, and his family, where she loves to “help” during video calls.

“She’s actually my daughter Sara’s cat,” Klebanoff told us. “Sara moved home a year and a half ago due to Covid and so we adopted a new feline member into the family. The timing was very good because just before that we had to put down our family dog due to sickness.

“I’ve been working from home since I started with ViewSonic but, like everyone else in the world, had to step up my usage of video conferencing tools. Bartholomew definitely likes to come into my office and get right between me and my dual monitors when I get onto a Zoom or Teams call.”

Thanks to everyone for their awesome entries, and for voting.

And thanks to TCL for the prize now winging its way to the Klebanoff household: a TCL 30 5G smartphone, which has a 50MP AI camera they can use to immortalize the IT Pet of the Year.