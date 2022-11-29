SUBSCRIBE
109
0
DevelopmentGovernment & Public Sector

Federal and provincial governments to bring high-speed internet to over 1500 homes and businesses in Huron County

Ashee Pamma

The governments of Canada and Ontario have announced an investment of more than C$3.8 million to bring high-speed internet service to 1,570 families, farms and businesses in Huron County.

“Building this new broadband infrastructure in Huron County is going to help build rural Ontario and strengthen communities by helping people stay connected with loved ones and enabling them to access supports they need. This critical infrastructure will have lasting benefits for our entire community.” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, and MPP for Huron

The government is partnering with regional broadband project Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc., a not-for-profit corporation initiated by local municipalities to address connectivity in Southwestern Ontario, to expedite this development.

SWIFT is currently providing high-speed internet service to more than 1,090 families, farms and businesses in the communities of Summerhill, Henfryn, Thames Road, Lumley, Hurondale, Wroxeter, Gorrie and Fordwich. The two levels of government have committed a total of nearly C$1.6 million to these projects.

Additionally, the governments invested more than C$676,000 to support construction of infrastructure networks in Huron County to provide internet service to more than 170 families, farms, and businesses in the community of Marnoch.

Three hundred and ten homes and businesses in the rural areas near Blue Water Beach and south of the community of Benmiller will also benefit from high-speed internet service by June 2023, via the supported investments of Huron County.

So far, the governments of Canada and Ontario, and the private sector, have invested more than C$255 million in a commitment to bring high-speed internet to more than 63,000 households and businesses in Southwestern Ontario, through SWIFT, by the end of 2025.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Ontario school board trying to recover from cyber incident
Next article
Coffee Briefing November 29, 2022 – Toronto mortgage fintech company announces partnership; BMO and FISPAN partner;The Demonstration Zone seeking applications; and more

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2022

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.