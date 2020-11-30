The Canadian Telecom Summit 2020 highlights

Ethical in the age of AI

Scott Zoldi, chief analytics officer at FICO, presented a thought-provoking session on addressing the ethical concerns in this age of AI. Responsible AI, he said, recognizes that AI should be robust, explainable, ethical, and efficient.

Robust AI is “built to withstand abuse”; it has features such as proper problem formulation, bias detection, the appropriate models and machine learning architectures.

He showed how to make AI explainable, saying that it’s not ethical to use AI if we can’t explain how it works, and some models are more explainable than others.

“Being ethical means NOT being blind to biases,” he noted. And it means continually monitoring to ensure a model doesn’t develop bias over time.

Efficient AI, in Zoldi’s organization, not only means having a corporate documented process for developing AI, it uses a blockchain to create an immutable record of everything that’s done, what needs to be monitored, what the model is sensitive to.

“With that,” he said, “we have an ability to have a responsible AI framework, where we can demonstrate that we’ve build the models to be resistant to change, we understand what drives those models, we’ve demonstrated whether they’re biased or not and we can monitor for that, and we have a monitoring program around what to monitor and how to adjust when things go wrong. Those four pieces are really the tenets of responsible AI.”