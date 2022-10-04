SUBSCRIBE
Tenable announces new exposure management platform

Ashee Pamma

Today, US-based cybersecurity company Tenable, Inc. announced the release of Tenable One, an exposure management platform that provides unified visibility into assets, assesses exposures and vulnerabilities, identifies attack paths and enables more proactive risk management.

The company says that Tenable One allows the translation of technical asset, vulnerability, and threat data into actionable insights, critical to decision makers. Additionally, the new platform seeks to eliminate noise by bringing an organization’s entire attack surface – on premises and cloud-based – into a single view.

“A platform approach to exposure management is the real game changer, surpassing the ineffective and expensive point solution approach that the industry has taken for decades,” said Glen Pendley, the chief technology officer (CTO) of Tenable. “Tenable One delivers holistic insight into exposures that can serve as a true north for security teams.”

Tenable One introduces three new capabilities key to exposure management programs:

Lumin Exposure View – provides insights into an organization’s cyber exposure, allowing security teams to answer critical questions about an organization’s security posture

Attack Path Analysis (APA) – enables security teams to view attack paths from externally  identified points through to critical internal assets to focus mitigation on areas of highest risk

Asset Inventory – provides users with a centralized view of all assets, including IT, cloud,  Active Directory and web applications, with the ability to create specific asset tags from a  variety of sources and use cases.

The platform is available today in both Standard and Enterprise versions.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at apamma@itwc.ca
