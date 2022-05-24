Telus to invest C$11 billion in Quebec in the next four years

Telus announced on May 24 that it will be investing $11 billion into developing Quebec’s networking infrastructure, operations, and spectrum over the next four years.

This announcement came on the heels of two separate investments the company committed to on May 17 in BC and Alberta, for C$17.5 billion and C$17 billion respectively. Together, the company is looking to invest $70 billion in Canada’s national network development by 2026.

In the press release, the company said that the investment will create 7,000 jobs in Quebec through Telus’ partner ecosystem. New roles will be created in construction, engineering, emerging technologies and supporting industries.

“Our broadband technology is supporting critical, transformational change in respect of enabling online healthcare, education and teleworking flexibility, and accelerating Canada’s digital economy and society for heightened productivity, competitiveness and human welfare outcomes in the post-pandemic period,” said Darren Entwistle, chief executive officer of Telus. “Importantly, through our investment, we are supporting the social and economic vibrancy of Quebec and ensuring that every member of our society has access to the technology that yields the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

Telus noted that 99 per cent of its business and residential customers have access to its PureFibre fibre optic network. The company says that by working with the Federal and Quebec provincial governments, it aims to connect all 350,000 homes and businesses to its fibre optic networks. The company will also deploy a 5G cellular network using its newly acquired 3.5GHz spectrum later this year. Further, the company plans on introducing its full standalone 5G network later this year, enabling multi-access edge computing capabilities for latency-sensitive enterprise applications.