Starlink announces new service for RVs: $30 more and no waitlist

Starlink’s latest service, called Starlink RV, lets recreational vehicle owners skip the waitlist and get instant access to Starlink satellite internet service.

On its website, Starlink wrote that users can expect “high speed, low latency internet” in areas marked as available, and notably slower speeds during peak hours in areas marked as a waitlist. Further, the service isn’t designed to be used while the vehicle is in motion.

The new service costs C$170 a month, along with a one-time C$759 hardware fee. While the hardware fee is the same as the Starlink residential plan, the monthly fee is C$30 more, essentially accounting for Starlink’s Portable feature released earlier this year, which allowed users to temporarily use the service away from their registered address for $30.

The service structure is a bit different from the regular Starlink internet service tiers as well. For its RV service, Starlink offers a pay-as-you-go model. It bills the customer monthly but offers the option for the customer to pause and resume service at any time. This, according to Starlink’s webpage, is to “let users customize their service to their individual travel needs.”

The service is now available in the majority of U.S., Mexico, and the southern half of Canada. It’s also available in the U.K, and several E.U countries like France, Germany, Spain, Austria, and Italy.

Because there’s no waitlist or deposit, the user needs to pay the full price for service upon checkout. The company offers a 30-day return policy.

IT World Canada has reached out to SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, for details around hardware and expected speeds. The article will be updated if it receives a reply.