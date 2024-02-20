SUBSCRIBE
65
0
Communications & TelecomEmerging Tech

Telus spearheads virtualized roaming gateways, in collaboration with AWS and Samsung

Ashee Pamma

International roaming speeds are usually slower than those on a provider’s own network because traffic has to be routed through its home country. This could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new collaboration between Telus, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Samsung.

The new approach, known as network cloudification, enables Telus to house its network within AWS regions worldwide, using virtualized roaming gateways, which means traffic no longer needs to go through Canada, but will be routed directly to the closest AWS region that houses Telus’ network. 

“Alongside our AWS Partners, we are excited about how Telus is using the cloud to augment their network capabilities to provide consistent and reliable global services for their customers,” said Chivas Nambiar, general manager, telco business unit at AWS.

The approach uses cloud-native Core technology from Samsung on public cloud for mobile data, and Germany-based ng-voice for voice calls.

“Samsung’s Cloud-native Core is designed with flexibility and scalability in mind. By ensuring higher stability and reliability, Samsung powers Telus’ new roaming approach to bring unmatched network performance and customer experiences while traveling,” said Stephen Wiktorski, vice president and head of networks at Samsung Canada. 

Telus said that the possibilities of this collaboration could extend far beyond roaming, notably with Samsung’s full Cloud-native Core solution on AWS, paving the way for advancements in disaster recovery and 5G standalone core use cases.

Virtual roaming gateway trials will begin in Q1 2024. 

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Coffee Briefing Feb. 20 – Google Cloud stops charging customers for moving to another cloud provider; Thomson Reuters launches AI legal assistant in Canada; HP announces Digital Equity Accelerator program; and more
Next article
The world according to Hinton: Slowing AI down is not the answer

Featured Articles

Cybersecurity in 2024: Priorities and challenges for Canadian organizations 

By Derek Manky As predictions for 2024 point to the continued expansion...
Read more

Survey shows generative AI is a top priority for Canadian corporate leaders.

Leaders are devoting significant budget to generative AI for 2024 Canadian corporate...
Read more

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2024

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.