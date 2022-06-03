Telus is investing another $10 million to roll out PureFibre network in part of Quebec

Telus has announced a $10 million private investment for its network infrastructure in the Chaudière-Appalaches region in Quebec this year. This includes rolling out its PureFibre network to 10 communities in Beauce-Sartigan, Bellechasse, Lotbinière, Montmagny and Nouvelle-Beauce RCMs (Regional County Municipality).

The investment is paired with more than $13 million committed by the Canadian and Quebec governments in 2021 and 2022 as part of the Operation High-Speed program (Éclair I component). Telus says this will bridge the digital divide by fostering digital innovation in local businesses, promoting the tourism industry, attracting young workers and families, and accelerating the development of virtual services in health and education.

The telecom company has announced multiple investments towards rolling out its PureFibre network in parts of Quebec since last month. As part of the Operation High Speed program, the federal and provincial governments have allocated $26 million to Telus for broadband Internet deployment to nearly 5,000 homes. Telus says its additional funding will connect an additional 25,000 families and businesses to the PureFibre network by September 2022 in Eastern Quebec, Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Mauricie, and Estrie regions.

“Our 350 team members and ecosystem of partners in the Chaudière-Appalaches region are using technology to create a better future for citizens by bridging the digital divide with our world-class networks,” says Nathalie Dionne, Telus’ interim vice-president, Home Solutions and Customer Excellence in Quebec. “Ninety-nine per cent of families and businesses in our Quebec territory are connected to our PureFibre network, and we continue to invest with the objective of connecting all households to high speed internet by September 2022. We also applaud the Quebec government’s commitment to improving wireless coverage in our regions, with a $50 million investment in their most recent budget. Today, broadband connectivity is more than a commodity: it is necessary for our work, entertainment, education and access to improved healthcare. Most importantly, it empowers our regions to grow, fast-track their environmental transition and dynamically promote their attractions.”

Telus‘ investment, along with the committed government support will help to initiate and advance the following projects:

Deployment of the PureFibre network to 4,500 families and businesses in the communities of Berthier-sur-Mer, Leclercville, Saint-Côme-Linière, Saint-Isidore, Saint-Joseph-des-Érables, Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, Saint-Léon-de-Standon, Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce, Saint-Pierre-de-la-Rivière-du-Sud and Vallée-Jonction. These households will have home access to fibre optic internet. PureFibre offers ultra-fast symmetrical speeds along with nearly infinite bandwidth so everyone can work, stream, game or make video calls at the same time. It also supports the entire Telus family of home products and services, which include a selection of connected healthcare services and advanced security, home automation and entertainment solutions, the company explained

Ongoing support for local organizations and vulnerable families in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. Since 2000, Telus and its active and retired team members have provided more than 75,000 volunteer hours and more than $950,000 in cash contributions to support local organizations, including Moisson Beauce, Maison de la Famille Nouvelle-Beauce, Parrainage Jeunesse and Fondation Richelieu Montmagny. Telus Mobility for Good and Telus Internet for Good programs also provide low-cost services to vulnerable youth, seniors, families and people with disabilities.

“With the advent of remote work, and to ensure the social and economic development of Quebec’s different regions, access to a high speed internet connection is essential. Nowadays, our work, classes, social contacts and even medical consultations all happen online, so all Quebec residents need access to the technologies that will allow them to take advantage of those opportunities,” says Gilles Bélanger, parliamentary assistant to the Premier of Quebec for high speed internet issues. “We want a Quebec that is modern, prosperous and future-oriented, and achieving those goals would be inconceivable without quality high speed internet service. Over the past few months, thanks to our collaboration with various partners, including TELUS, we have been able to overcome a number of different challenges we’ve encountered and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made.”