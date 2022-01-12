Thursday, January 13, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
194
0
Emerging TechSoftware

Telus Health launches Virtual Pharmacy service in Canada

Tom Li
Doctor's hand holding rx through the phone screen giving the prescription to patient. Tele, online medicine flat concept illustration. Vector design infographic element isolated on white background.
Source: Getty Images, with elements removed.

Telus Health, the wellness and medical division of Telus, launched its digital Virtual Pharmacy service in Canada on Monday to increase Canadians’ accessibility to prescription medications.

The service allows the patient to manage their prescriptions and chat with a pharmacist through video or audio through a single portal. It will also coordinate any medical insurance payments and only bill the user for the portions that aren’t covered.

Delivery across Canada is free, and Telus promises to deliver the medicines within one to three days. It also provides tracking information and refills reminders. The service will even organize the medications into individually sealed MedPaks labelled with the date and time of each dose if the patient takes more than three pills a day.

According to Telus’ press release, busy lifestyles caused a third of Canadians to miss picking up their prescription medications on time in the past year. Among them, nearly 60 per cent said it slipped their minds and almost 50 per cent reported family and work commitments took precedence.

Online pharmacies have gained popularity in recent years due to their convenience. But as Health Canada warns, 74 per cent of online pharmacies in North America are not trustworthy. Additionally, 74 per cent of Canadian sites source medications outside of Canada. It’s important to select a reputable service to avoid receiving low-quality, ineffective prescriptions or having your personal information stolen.

Telus, now a household name in Canada due to its telecommunication services and various other branches, is leveraging its established reputation to beat competitors like Pocketpills. The service’s no commitment signup is also attractive to users.

Telus Virtual Pharmacy is available in all Canadian provinces except Quebec. The service is free to join. It’s available through its mobile app for iOS and Android. A French version will arrive in the coming months.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleRoyal Ontario Museum opens registration for Spring 2022 info session of its Minecraft virtual program
Next articleHashtag Trending Jan. 13 – Celebrity promotes cryptocurrency; Mozilla tracks Facebook; YouTube and fake news

CES 2022

After being all-digital last year, the Consumer Electronics Show is back in Las Vegas for 2022. Find all the latest news and announcements from the showroom floor at CES 2022.

CES 2022 NEWS COVERAGE

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Emerging Tech

Sun

Liam Lahey - 0