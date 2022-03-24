Thursday, March 24, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
0
0
Emerging TechInfrastructure

Studies reveal that full-stack observability and automation adoption are priorities for businesses in 2022

Samira Balsara
Source: PhonlamaiPhoto | Getty Images

A new study reveals that 91 per cent of Canadian technologists believe that the shift to full-stack observability will be transformational for their business.

Full-stack observability is real-time view across the modern technology stack — applications, software-defined compute, storage, services, and network. It allows IT operations, development and networking teams to easily identify abnormalities, understand root causes through dependency analysis, and solve issues before they impact end users and the business. When this IT performance data is connected to business outcomes, technologists can rank issues based on their potential impact to the organization and prioritize actions accordingly

According to a Cisco AppDynamics report, “The Journey to Observability”, many organizations have made strong progress on the transition to full-stack observability, with 86 per cent succeeding in generating greater visibility across their IT stack.

Support for full-stack observability has seen a huge increase, and technologists are receiving strong backing from business leaders, who are committing budget and resources to activate implementation plans. Companies that have already generated improved visibility across their IT stack over the past year are seeing improvements such as greater efficiency and productivity within the IT department, improved collaboration between teams, faster resolution of technology performance issues, reduced operational costs, and a greater ability to deploy IT teams on more strategic work.

The Cisco report also reveals that 95 per cent of Canadian technologists said their organization now has a defined full-stack observability strategy in place, with 37 per cent already in execution mode, 44 per cent taking their first steps and 14 per cent with plans to get started.

Automation adoption is on the rise

And it’s not just full-stack observability that enterprises are prioritizing. Automation adoption is also growing. 

According to Stonebranch’s “2022 State of IT Automation Report”,  88 per cent of enterprises plan to grow their investment in automation in 2022. Companies are looking at a cross-section of automation technologies, and IT automation has specifically become increasingly important.

Sixty-nine per cent of enterprises are automating cloud applications and platforms, as well as containers. Multi-cloud environments are also becoming more and more popular; almost all enterprises reported using more than two public cloud service providers in day-to-day operations, and 91 per cent automate data transfers between multiple public cloud providers.

About half of the respondents surveyed in the report said they plan to invest in business process automation (BPA). In addition, investments in robotic process automation (RPA), workload automation (WLA), cloud automation, and service orchestration and automation platforms (SOAPs) are all being considered. SOAP, the newest category, is already one of the leading automation technologies globally. It is an evolution from WLA that adds cloud, DevOps, infrastructure, and data pipeline automation capabilities to the mix.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Samira Balsara
Samira is a part-time writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Ryerson University and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles.
Previous articleSeven in UK arrested, allegedly linked to Lapsus$: News reports

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Featured image - cyber attack
Privacy & Security

Seven in UK arrested, allegedly linked to Lapsus$: News reports

Howard Solomon - 0