SpaceX Starlink satellite internet now taking pre-orders in Canada

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet is now taking pre-orders in the U.S. and Canada.

Users in North America will be prompted to pay a CA$129 (US$99) deposit upon registering on Starlink’s website. The order has a 15-minute purchase window before it’s closed.

The Starlink payment said that “Starlink is targeting coverage in your area in mid to late 2021”. IT World Canada tested the registration page using Vancouver and Toronto addresses. The message stayed consistent for both locations.

Starlink also noted it will fulfil orders on a first-come, first-served basis, and that the pre-order does not guarantee service. The deposit is fully refundable.

Even the luckier buyers may be in for a wait as Starlink said that some orders may take “six months or more to fulfil”.

Reddit users also discovered that Starlink has opened pre-order in other countries including UK, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, South Africa, Iceland, Costa Rica, Hungary, Norway, Ukraine, and Morocco. Out of the countries listed, Iceland, South Africa, Costa Rica, Ukraine, Hungary, Morocco, are expecting service in 2022. All other countries have the same mid to late 2021 service target as North America.

Reddit will be continuously updating the list as more reports arrive.

The Starlink Satellite internet package initially aims to provide service to Canadian regions that lack high-speed internet. To receive service, the user must purchase Starlink’s hardware package for CA$649, which includes a satellite dish. The internet service itself is $129 per month thereafter.

SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk said in a Tweet this morning that Starlink will make an IPO once the company can predict cash flow.

Once we can predict cash flow reasonably well, Starlink will IPO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2021

