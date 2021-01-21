bjdlzx via Getty Emerging Tech Wireless & IoT Starlink satellite internet grants instant sign-up for eligible Canadians Tom Li @chirpstom Published: January 21st, 2021Depending on where they live, some Canadians can now sign up for Starlink’s satellite internet service.Starlink, the new high-speed internet service provided by Elon Musk’s U.S.-based SpaceX firm, recently expanded its first public testing stage to Canada in these coordinates:ProvinceLatitudes (°N)Alberta49.0 – 51.5British Columbia48.4 – 51.7Manitoba49.0 – 51.1New Brunswick45.3 – 47.6Nova Scotia45.0 – 46.0Ontario43.1 – 51.0Saskatchewan49.6 – 50.7But as Tesla North reported with notes from a Reddit thread, the updated Starlink registration website now asks users for their exact location as part of the invite process. Users within certain zones can sign up immediately. Currently, users in the following areas have seen the most success:ProvinceLatitudes (°N)Ontario44.52; 45.3; 44.1; 43.1Manitoba50.01Alberta50.71Once approved, the eligible users can purchase the necessary Starlink hardware, which includes a satellite dish. The Satellite dish costs $649, and the service is CA$129 per month.In a CBC article, some Starlink subscribers have reported service speeds of up to 150Mbps.The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunication Commission (CRTC) granted Starlink’s operator, SpaceX, a Basic International Telecommunications Service (BITS) license in October 2020. The license allows SpaceX to provide telecommunication services in Canada but does not allow it to operate as an internet service provider within the issuing nation.Related:SpaceX granted basic telecom license in Canada Starlink says it aims to establish a global network by using a massive constellation of satellites. The satellites float at low earth orbit, which both cuts down on signal latency and can more easily return to earth once they’re decommissioned. But stargazers are worried that the massive amount of satellites could obscure the view of the night sky.The company has expressed a keen interest in providing internet service to rural and underserved areas in Canada and the United States. It’s currently extending beta testing offers in Canada, U.S. and U.K.Starlink says it has launched 955 satellites so far.Would you recommend this article?+30 Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article! We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada Emerging Tech, Wireless & IoT broadband Internet, Canadian Internet, Canadian telecommunications, SpaceX, Starlink, Top Story