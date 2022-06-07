Wednesday, June 8, 2022
SOTI and Toronto Metropolitan University Announce Research Chair in the Department of Aerospace Engineering

Samira Balsara
Dr. Liu operates a SOTI drone

SOTI, a provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, has announced, in partnership with Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), the appointment of Dr. Guangjun Liu as the SOTI Research Chair in the Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science’s Department of Aerospace Engineering.  

In this role, Dr. Liu brings expertise to spearhead the department’s drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) research activities, with a focus on identifying and nurturing talent and developing research to create new technologies for Canada’s aerospace industry.

SOTI Aerospace was launched in conjunction with TMU in November of 2020 with an initial investment of US$20 million from SOTI. SOTI’s experts now work alongside researchers, scientists, engineers and academia in Canada to further aerospace research.

SOTI’s investment in the Department of Aerospace Engineering will help to conduct research and development across several areas. These include:

  • Intelligent Visual Systems: Real-time 3D mapping of spaces, with situational learning understanding
  • Intelligent Routing: Awareness based indoor navigation with optimized/dynamic pathways, obstacle avoidance, and interaction with machines and other systems to facilitate intelligent navigation.
  • Dynamic Drone Shape: Robotics based dynamic skins/frames to reduce turbulence and minimize power consumption.

“I am honoured to be appointed to the position of Research Chair in the Department of Aerospace Engineering, and to work with an industry leader like SOTI. At Toronto Metropolitan University, we take pride in our commitment to prepare our students to become bold, fearless leaders and changemakers. Working with SOTI, we are providing students with access to high-tech facilities and the opportunity to contribute to innovative research projects exploring emerging technologies,” said Dr Liu.

Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
