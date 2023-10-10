ServiceNow adds integration with BlackBerry UEM

ServiceNow has added integration with BlackBerry’s UEM endpoint management suite to its digital workflow solution.

The free solution, which integrates into ServiceNow’s Flow Designer, will help reduce administrative burdens on IT teams across the most frequently leveraged device management tasks while maintaining the highest levels of security, the companies said today.

Available now in the ServiceNow Store, the new, certified integration automates tasks including user activations, policy configurations, device commands and more, the companies said. IT teams will be able to customize the UEM actions they would like to automate to create a solution that is tailored to their organization.

“ServiceNow is pleased to welcome BlackBerry UEM to the ServiceNow Store,” Nick Tzitzon, ServiceNow’s chief strategy and corporate affairs officer said in a statement. “BlackBerry’s commitment to technology innovation and enterprise security is aligned with ServiceNow’s. This partnership holds significant potential for our customers.”

“We are delighted to partner with ServiceNow and enable organizations to automate their IT operations,” Neelam Sandhu, BlackBerry’s chief elite customer success officer, said in a statement. “BlackBerry UEM and ServiceNow’s Flow Designer are trusted around the world and across industries. This new integration will enable our customers to reimagine digital workplace productivity while continuing to enjoy the highest security posture.”