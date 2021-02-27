Samantha Liscio appointed as CITO at NIHR Clinical Research Network 

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Clinical Research Network (CRN) has appointed Samantha Liscio as its chief information and technology officer.

Having returned to the U.K. from Canada recently to assume her new role in April 2021, Lisco will be responsible for shaping and leading NIHR CRN’s information and digital services to ensure innovative data and systems are in place at the agency to enable efficient research delivery.

Liscio was the chief technology and innovation officer for the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB), a government-funded agency providing no-fault liability insurance to more than five million workers in Ontario.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Samantha Liscio PhD as the NIHR Clinical Research Network’s new Chief Information and Technology Officer. Samantha will provide national leadership for CRN on Information Technology, Management and Security, and will work very closely with the NIHR Chief Digital Officer to define and deliver the NIHR Digital Strategy,” Dr. William van’t Hoff, chief executive officer of the NIHR CRN, noted in a Feb. 24 press release.

Liscio is also the Canadian CIO of the Year 2020 award winner for the public sector category, an award which is open to senior technology leaders from federal, provincial and municipal governments as well as all associated agencies, Crown corporations, universities, schools and hospitals in Canada. She has over 20 years of experience in IT leadership roles in eHealth Ontario, Accenture, and the Ontario Public Service.

According to Liscio’s LinkedIn profile which has been updated with her new role at the NIHR CRN, she also serves on the Ryerson University IT Business Management Program Advisory Council, the CIO Association Toronto Chapter Board of Directors and the Toronto CIO Governing Body.

Would you recommend this article? 0 0