RxMx and Curatio announce merger to tackle gaps in healthcare

Digital health companies, Curatio and RxMx have merged to create a new entity called RxPx. The two companies are backed by private equity firm, Pemba Capital Partners.

The name RxPx combines Rx for prescription medication and Px for patient experience. The combined strengths of the two companies seeks to position RxPx as a leader in patient management software for life sciences companies globally, while transforming the lives of patients, especially those in specialty therapies.

In addition, RxPx’s ‘No Patient Alone’ mission seeks to provide an end-to-end workflow solution that reduces burden on doctors, and supports patients at scale, especially at a time when health systems are strained, pharmaceutical companies are undergoing major changes and patients are increasingly relying on digital options.

While Australian company RxMx was started ‘by doctors for doctors’ to automate physician’s workflows and speed up delivery of therapies to patients, Vancouver-based Curatio was started ‘by patients for patients’ as a social health prescription, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver personalized and private social support and education to patients. Case studies for both platforms have shown user adherence rates reaching 90 per cent.

“We’re simply two passionate teams of doctors, patients and digital experts that want to empower our customers and partners to deliver better healthcare for everyone,” says RxPx chief executive officer (CEO), Lynda Brown-Ganzert.

RxPx is used in over 100 countries, available in 15 languages and has been designed specifically for the privacy, security and compliance needs of healthcare.