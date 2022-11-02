QueerTech to host its first-ever QT Qonference in November

QueerTech, a not-for-profit advocacy group that strives to break down barriers, create spaces, and connect communities to support and empower LGBTQ2S+ professionals in the technology sector, is announcing its first hybrid conference, QT Qonference. It will be hosted at Microsoft Canada’s headquarters in downtown Toronto on Nov. 10 and 11.

This event is looking to empower the QueerTech community across Canada, providing them with insights and tools needed to succeed in the tech ecosystem.

The theme of this year’s conference is Finding Your Queer Power, and will take attendees on a journey of self-discovery, helping them push beyond current professional hurdles to embrace their full QueerTech power, the group said.

There will be workshops, expert panel discussions and presentations.

Notable conference speakers include Chris Barry, president of Microsoft Canada, Caroline Tutakiewicz, senior director, Fraud & Security Risk Oversight at RBC, and AJ Fernandez Rivera, managing director at Accenture.

“We are very excited to bring our community together to connect, learn, and be inspired” says Naoufel Testaouni, chief executive officer (CEO) at QueerTech. “As we grow QueerTech across Canada, we know that these moments and safe-spaces, both in-person and virtually, are important to encourage learning and growth allowing our QTs to thrive and find their Queer power.”

QueerTech is encouraging students, emerging professionals, early-stage entrepreneurs, people transitioning into technology, and those looking to break into tech to attend the QT Qonference.

“We need increased diversity and representation across the tech ecosystem in Canada, which is why Microsoft has proudly supported the QueerTech community since its inception in 2016,” says Lisa Gibson, chief of staff at Microsoft Canada. “We are honoured to host the first QT Qonference at our Canadian headquarters and provide a safe space for insightful discussion, learning, and growth for the 2SLGBTQS+ tech community.”

Details on the QT Qonference and a registration link can be found here.