Quebec based company enhances its online legal services with AI

Quebec-based Neolegal has introduced a suite of new tools that use artificial intelligence to service customers.

The company, which specializes in the automation of processes and the production and management of legal documents to simplify the access of law firms, companies and individuals to various legal needs through technological developments, says the tools are designed for legal professionals. It enables them to automate a large portion of legal work and to optimize its execution.

The new applications, NeoForm, NeoDoc, and NeoPortail, are based on the enhanced use and automation of its AI and machine learning (ML) systems.

These new tools will help monitor the automated evolution of a legal case as a whole, including processes needing to be followed, deadlines to meet, as well as document generation, all from an online platform, Neolegal said in its announcement.

“Our proprietary AI and ML technology allows for new possibilities in terms of creating, managing and monitoring legal processes and claims. That is our primary mission”, added Sid Benachenhou, co-founder and vice president of technology at Neolegal. ”To us, this is a major step in offering an even more comprehensive and affordable offering.”

Here are a highlight of the three new tools:

NeoForm: The NeoForm tool connects information over the duration of a case. Following a series of questions that serve to gather information, the system automatically reviews the form and notifies the author if required information is missing.

If several people are involved in the same case, only the person who is required to provide additional details is notified. Using existing information, the AI can ask additional questions in order to make sure that the forms used are appropriate to the situation. The AI can also suggest adding further documentation that will better support the case.

NeoDoc: This tool is a document management tool which compiles different documents in order to form the entirety of a legal claim and verify that every document is correctly identified, ensuring all required elements are present in a case’s file.

In order to accomplish this, NeoDoc sources information from data entered through NeoForm, while the AI conducts an audit and develops the whole file.

NeoPortail: The NeoPortail application was designed for law firms and corporate legal departments. This app serves as a management tool covering all files, tasks and deadlines related to various mandates, Neolegal says. The application uses autonomous AI and ML functions, and aids the management and automation of cases.

“Through these new apps, we are bringing the notion of legal accessibility to a whole new level, both for our corporate clients and the public”, stated Philip Hazeltine, co-founder and chief executive officer of Neolegal. “We explored ways to apply the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning in order to not only expand our offering, but also facilitate monitoring processes… We are accelerating the processing of cases and adding to the range of services offered by law firms and corporate legal departments.”

The company adds that these tools are managed under a “highly secure environment” and that it protects the confidentiality of recorded and stored information.

“Data is secured at all times by a multi-layered system in order to ensure client protection and that of the information making up their files,” the announcement says.

Neolegal can serve clients anywhere in Ontario, online and via the phone, the company says.