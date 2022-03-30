Palo Alto Networks launches new firewall service for AWS

Palo Alto Networks has announced its Cloud Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) for AWS in partnership with Amazon Web Services.

This new solution is a managed next-generation firewall, which combines a traditional firewall with additional network security features, designed to secure AWS deployments.

Palo Alto Networks Cloud NGFW for AWS offers advanced URL filtering, threat prevention, and App-ID to secure connections and reduce vulnerabilities, while shifting the operational responsibility, including deployment, maintenance, availability and scale, to Palo Alto Networks. It also uses AWS’s Gateway Load Balance to scale for unexpected throughput needs.

“The native AWS experience and the proliferation of AWS native services have given these organizations the tools they needed to embrace the cloud,” said Anand Oswal, senior vice president of Network Security at Palo Alto Networks, in the press release. “Now, as cyberattacks continue to grow in frequency and sophistication, organizations are looking for network security that is as easy to deploy as other native AWS services.”

Moreover, Palo Alto’s NGFW for AWS integrates with the AWS firewall manager to simplify policy enforcement across multiple AWS accounts. The integration also lets users choose a centralized or a distributed deployment model.

In a separate blog post, Palo Alto Networks said that by 2025, 95 per cent of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms, which makes it critical for organizations to secure their deployment against growing threats.

The solution is available in the AWS Marketplace. The service is pay-as-you-go, billed by usage.