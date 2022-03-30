Wednesday, March 30, 2022
CloudPrivacy & SecuritySoftware

Palo Alto Networks launches new firewall service for AWS

Tom Li
Secure network concept. Isometric 3D render.
Source: Getty Image

Palo Alto Networks has announced its Cloud Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) for AWS in partnership with Amazon Web Services.

This new solution is a managed next-generation firewall, which combines a traditional firewall with additional network security features, designed to secure AWS deployments.

Palo Alto Networks Cloud NGFW for AWS offers advanced URL filtering, threat prevention, and App-ID to secure connections and reduce vulnerabilities, while shifting the operational responsibility, including deployment, maintenance, availability and scale, to Palo Alto Networks. It also uses AWS’s Gateway Load Balance to scale for unexpected throughput needs.

“The native AWS experience and the proliferation of AWS native services have given these organizations the tools they needed to embrace the cloud,” said Anand Oswal, senior vice president of Network Security at Palo Alto Networks, in the press release. “Now, as cyberattacks continue to grow in frequency and sophistication, organizations are looking for network security that is as easy to deploy as other native AWS services.”

Moreover, Palo Alto’s NGFW for AWS integrates with the AWS firewall manager to simplify policy enforcement across multiple AWS accounts. The integration also lets users choose a centralized or a distributed deployment model.

In a separate blog post, Palo Alto Networks said that by 2025, 95 per cent of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms, which makes it critical for organizations to secure their deployment against growing threats.

The solution is available in the AWS Marketplace. The service is pay-as-you-go, billed by usage.

Units Cost (in USD)
Base Firewall Usage Hours (1 unit = 1 usage hour per AZ) $1.637 / unit
Traffic Secured (1 unit = 1 GB secured) $0.043 / unit
Threat Prevention Usage Hours (1 unit = 1 usage hour per AZ) $0.327 / unit
Advanced URL Filtering Usage Hours (1 unit = 1 usage hour per AZ) $0.491 / unit
Enhanced Support (1 unit = 18% of total usage hour consumption) $0.295 / unit

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
