Offering customers a great and secure experience online

Consumer expectations have risen dramatically over the past number of years. People are now able to instantly connect with their favoured brands, and with each other, and it is generally assumed that brands will provide them with experiences that are convenient, customizable, and frictionless. As for security, it is pretty much assumed.

In order to meet these sky-high expectations, companies must balance the experience with the privacy and transparency that underpins and anchors it. Striking this balance is required in a digital world where change is a constant.

“It’s the curse of progress,” said ITWC CIO Jim Love. “C-suite execs are under the gun to execute digital transformation initiatives. But progress comes at a price. Customers want a smooth experience and the assurance of control over data. This is where Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) comes in. Done right, it can deliver a nice balance between experience and security.”

CIAM was designed chiefly to wall off websites and applications from hackers. CIAM allows you to onboard, organize, and manage user accounts and data from a centralized location. A strong CIAM tool will also enable you to set appropriate security measures to keep your customer’s data safe and sound while ensuring users have a low-friction experience.

“In hockey parlance it’s a kitty-bar-the-door strategy – to prevent the opposing side from ‘scoring’,” said Love. “But not all CIAM software is the same. If it’s not exactly right, you can end up with friction on the user experience side, and that’s not a good thing.”

Is customer identity and access management one of your organization’s strengths? Perhaps, at a time of rapid change and mounting complexity, your enterprise is looking more and more like a set of consumer-facing applications. You want to continue to deliver a top-notch experience to your customers; but security cannot be ignored.

Do you have a spare hour on April 12th? If you do, you'll want to think about participating in Protecting Your Customers' Identities Online. This live briefing will be an opportunity for your to explore with experts the latest online threats and look at ways you can stay ahead of attackers and ensure your customers' identities and data are locked down.

