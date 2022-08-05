OpenText launches CE 22.3 to fuel cloud information management innovation

Information management company OpenText has announced OpenText Cloud Editions 22.3 (CE 22.3), designed to provide customers with the flexibility to operate on a private or public cloud through API cloud services or off-cloud, while staying secure and compliant across global data zones.

CE 22.3 is part of OpenText’s Project Titanium, launched in June 2022 to provide organizations with a common platform to access all OpenText software and services and move most of their workload to the cloud.

“We believe that when businesses are more intelligent, connected, and responsible through how they manage their data and information across multiple clouds, they operate at full potential and full speed,” said chief executive officer (CEO) of OpenText, Mark J. Barrenechea.

CE 22.3 introduces new products and adds new capabilities to existing OpenText services:

Available to customers now, these new features represent the first round of updates under Project Titanium which is set to be completed next year.