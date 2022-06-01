Ontario teen lands first place in the TCS goIT Monthly Competition for creating an app to reduce e-waste

Ritvik Goyal, a 13-year-old student from Scarborough, ON., has won first place in the TCS May 2022 goIT Monthly Challenge for creating a sustainability app called E-Recycle that equips people with the knowledge and resources to repair, drop off, sell, buy, and donate electronics.

An initiative led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company with a significant presence across North America, the TCS goIT Monthly Challenge is a recurring opportunity for classrooms to directly engage in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the goIT digital innovation.

The judges of the competition said they found Goyal’s app impressive because of its practicality and how it offers various realistic methods for people to reduce their e-waste.

The second place in the student competition was a tie between Toronto’s Jessica Pu’s EcoHelper app that helps users keep track of deeds they can do in order to reduce climate change; and Three R’s Tech, created by Scarborough’s Shehzad Alam, Yaseen Abdullah, and Damien Maracle-Singh to help reduce e-waste in landfills by providing users suggestions on how to reuse, recycle, and repair tech.

Any school student (from grade 1-12, or the international equivalent) is free to enter the competition. Students may be located anywhere in North America. All the information on the theme for the June 2022 goIT Monthly Challenge, and a link to register, can be found here.