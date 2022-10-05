Novipro announces hybrid CyberEx conference

Montreal-based IT services company Novipro has announced its fourth annual CyberEx conference, a hybrid event to be held online and live at Palais des congrès de Montréal on October 13. This year’s theme is “Modernization and security: from complEXity to EXcellence”. More than 30 cybersecurity experts will be sharing their knowledge. Live translation will be provided for both virtual and in-person attendees.

The event, which is expected to attract some 1,200 participants, offers experiential sessions, exploratory workshops, information booths, business meetings, and networking opportunities.

Keynote speakers include Maya Alieh, detective-sergeant with the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (Montreal Police Department), a specialist in cyber investigation.

Cybersecurity issues such as those from new technologies such as Bitcoin, NFTs, and Metaverse, hacking, 5G, and ransomware are on the agenda. Multiple activities are scheduled, ranging from sessions to panels and MasterClasses.

Novipro said in a press release that CyberEx targets executives and business leaders, decision-makers, IT staff, and people passionate about technology and cybersecurity.

“Cybersecurity is a complex and rapidly evolving field,” Roger Ouellet, director of the security practice at Novipro, explained. “Technological advances and improvements in hacking techniques, among others, constantly upset our certainties and force the industry to renew itself constantly. This is why an event such as CyberEx is important for Canadians, to train and inform industry experts about cybersecurity best practices.”

Attendance is either in-person or virtual. Visit the event’s website for details and pricing, or to register.