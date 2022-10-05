New platform uses augmented reality to power video-enabled packaging

Australia based company Immertia has launched a new platform called Displai which uses technology to seemingly bring product packaging to life. Displai uses augmented reality and smartphone technology to activate a hyper-realistic experience, where normal product packaging transforms into video-enabled interactive packaging.

Here’s how it works:

Smartphone users scan product packaging from the Displai app, activating an augmented reality experience which overlays video content, animation, images, and clickable links, as if it’s all part of the packaging.

The process is similar to Facebook filters, the company said, which enable users to change the appearance of their faces, overlaying an augmented reality mask.

“It enables brands to create connected experiences that cut-through – that is, that get more people noticing, trying, and buying products,” said Dave Chaffey, founding partner, Immertia. “And ultimately, it helps build engagement and deeper connection – the foundations of great brands.”

According to the company, while augmented reality has been around for a few years, the technology is largely out of reach for most businesses.

“We believe that this is the first truly accessible solution for product packaging,” said Chaffey. ”The platform makes it simple for brands to connect virtual experiences to their products.”

Chaffey added that the platform can be set up and activated across millions of products and will even work with products currently in stores.