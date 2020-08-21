New approaches to enterprise architecture required

With the COVID-19 crisis ongoing, cybersecurity teams are working hard to adapt to a rapidly evolving security landscape. Although more Canadians are coming back into the office, most aren’t (Stats Canada reported that 4.6 million worked from home in July 2020), and for a majority of organizations there will be no mass comeback.

For IT groups this new workplace normal means one thing: an urgent need to ensure the people comprising a completely new enterprise architecture are supported and secured.

Security remains a non-negotiable, and with a vastly expanded attack surface between networks and millions of remote users, the job of keeping things locked down has never been tougher. But security is not the only challenge facing companies now. Also on the minds of IT leaders are the everyday technical and enablement issues — employees needing reliable connectivity as well as access to the right apps and to files housed internally.

It’s an interesting problem. On one side you have these user experience hurdles to overcome; on the other is security. The temptation is always there for IT to cut a few corners and applying one workaround or another in order to fix a user experience issue; doing this, however, can and often does open up backdoors to bad actors.

Interested in learning how to “do the trick” of supporting and empowering system users without compromising overall security? On Tuesday, September 15, ITWC CIO Jim Love, Itergy CEO Ralph Lowen and Curtis Johnstone, Distinguished Engineer/Microsoft MVP at Quest will be getting together to cover this ground and more in “People, Not Perimeters.”

Few have the bandwidth to learn through trial-and-error. Key elements like Active Directory (AD) and application suites like Microsoft 365 demand new approaches. Fortunately, there are tricks to make new remote and cloud architecture secure, stable, and productive. Why not benefit from the experiences of others who have done this successfully?

