Nearly 70% of Canadian transport and logistics companies are using outdated tech

A new research survey revealed that 68 per cent of Canadian transport and logistics companies claim their technology is outdated.

The number of Canadian organizations that are running outdated technology is higher than the research’s overall average of 49 per cent.

“In today’s fast-moving T&L sector, companies must adapt their supply chains with mobile technology to help simplify workflows and drive efficiency in their operations,” said Todd Greenwald, general manager of Heartland Computers. “Failing to do so could have a devastating effect on their business, especially now when speedy and trackable deliveries are no longer a ‘nice-to-have’, but a customer expectation.”

In particular, the research highlighted the demand for a mobile-first strategy to improve the last-mile delivery, the most inefficient segment in a delivery chain. According to the report, 80 per cent of executives interviewed in Canada agree on the benefits of an effective mobile-first strategy. Nearly 50 per cent of companies with a mobile-first strategy in place reported that it has helped reduced operational costs.

Looking beyond the report, companies have clearly taken actions to reduce delivery costs at every opportunity. In Q4 2019, Amazon spent $12.9 billion on worldwide shipping, a 43 per cent increase year-over-year. It’s actively experimenting with automated, IoT tech, including drones, robots, and revamping its delivery fleet with 100,000 electric vans. Large retail businesses like Walmart are also doing the same.

The report, commissioned by SOTI and conducted by independent research agency Arlington Research, interviewed 450 IT managers, directors, and C-level executives of companies with more than 50 employees. Countries covered include Canada, U.S., UK, Germany, Sweden and Australia.