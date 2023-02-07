SUBSCRIBE
Microsoft suffers Outlook.com outage

Lynn Greiner
Image by Scyther5 from GettyImages.ca

Microsoft Outlook.com is slowly recovering after a major outage that began late last night. Microsoft’s status page said at the time, “we’ve identified a recent change that may be causing issues with send, receive, or email search within Outlook.com. We’re working to identify the next steps to restore access to the service.”

Shortly thereafter, the company reported that users in North America were primarily affected, and that it was “working to restart portions of the affected infrastructure”. Its next update revealed that functions such as Calendar were also impacted, which in turn affected products such as Microsoft Teams.

As of 9:30 a.m. EST, Microsoft said, “we can see from telemetry that the majority of impact has been remediated, with service availability at 99.9 per cent. We’re continuing to monitor the environment and perform targeted restarts on back-end mailbox components which show residual impact to ensure recovery for all users.” However, as of 10:30 a.m., Downdetector was still reporting outages.

Source: Downdetector.com

We will update this story as more details become available.

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Hashtag Trending Feb. 7-Google reveals AI projects, including a chatbot, surge in supply chain attacks and fake news on Twitter

