Friday, July 22, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
1
0
CloudManaged Services & Outsourcing

Microsoft suffers late Wednesday night outage of Teams and integrated services

Lynn Greiner
Server Recovery
Photo from Shutterstock.

Microsoft’s cloud-based products with Teams integration suffered an outage Wednesday night and early Thursday morning Eastern time, according to a report by Bleeping Computer news service, disrupting customers in the southern hemisphere and in Europe and Asia. It was traced to what Microsoft said on its Twitter status feed was a broken connection to an internal storage service.

Users around the world reported problems accessing multiple services, including:

  • Microsoft Teams (Access, chat, and meetings)
  • Exchange Online (Delays sending mail)
  • Microsoft 365 Admin center (Inability to access)
  • Microsoft Word within multiple services (Inability to load)
  • Microsoft Forms (Inability to use via Teams)
  • Microsoft Graph API (Any service relying on this API may be affected)
  • Office Online (Microsoft Word access issues)
  • SharePoint Online (Microsoft Word access issues)
  • Project Online (Inability to access)
  • PowerPlatform and PowerAutomate (Inability to create an environment with a database)
  • Autopatches within Microsoft Managed Desktop
  • Yammer (Impact to Yammer experiments)
  • Windows 365 (Unable to provision Cloud PCs)

After the company mitigated the impact by redirecting traffic to a healthy service, it reported that functionality was mostly restored by 4 a.m. eastern time, noting that it would continue to monitor as additional regions came online.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous articleCyber Security Today, July 22, 2022 – Five-character passwords allowed, PayPal used by scammers and more

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com