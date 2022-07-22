Microsoft suffers late Wednesday night outage of Teams and integrated services

Microsoft’s cloud-based products with Teams integration suffered an outage Wednesday night and early Thursday morning Eastern time, according to a report by Bleeping Computer news service, disrupting customers in the southern hemisphere and in Europe and Asia. It was traced to what Microsoft said on its Twitter status feed was a broken connection to an internal storage service.

We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

Users around the world reported problems accessing multiple services, including:

Microsoft Teams (Access, chat, and meetings)

Exchange Online (Delays sending mail)

Microsoft 365 Admin center (Inability to access)

Microsoft Word within multiple services (Inability to load)

Microsoft Forms (Inability to use via Teams)

Microsoft Graph API (Any service relying on this API may be affected)

Office Online (Microsoft Word access issues)

SharePoint Online (Microsoft Word access issues)

Project Online (Inability to access)

PowerPlatform and PowerAutomate (Inability to create an environment with a database)

Autopatches within Microsoft Managed Desktop

Yammer (Impact to Yammer experiments)

Windows 365 (Unable to provision Cloud PCs)

After the company mitigated the impact by redirecting traffic to a healthy service, it reported that functionality was mostly restored by 4 a.m. eastern time, noting that it would continue to monitor as additional regions came online.