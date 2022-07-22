Microsoft suffers late Wednesday night outage of Teams and integrated services

Microsoft’s cloud-based products with Teams integration suffered an outage Wednesday night and early Thursday morning Eastern time, according to a report by Bleeping Computer news service, disrupting customers in the southern hemisphere and in Europe and Asia. It was traced to what Microsoft said on its Twitter status feed was a broken connection to an internal storage service.
We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718.
— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022
Users around the world reported problems accessing multiple services, including:
- Microsoft Teams (Access, chat, and meetings)
- Exchange Online (Delays sending mail)
- Microsoft 365 Admin center (Inability to access)
- Microsoft Word within multiple services (Inability to load)
- Microsoft Forms (Inability to use via Teams)
- Microsoft Graph API (Any service relying on this API may be affected)
- Office Online (Microsoft Word access issues)
- SharePoint Online (Microsoft Word access issues)
- Project Online (Inability to access)
- PowerPlatform and PowerAutomate (Inability to create an environment with a database)
- Autopatches within Microsoft Managed Desktop
- Yammer (Impact to Yammer experiments)
- Windows 365 (Unable to provision Cloud PCs)
After the company mitigated the impact by redirecting traffic to a healthy service, it reported that functionality was mostly restored by 4 a.m. eastern time, noting that it would continue to monitor as additional regions came online.