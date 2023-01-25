Microsoft suffers global Azure outage

Early this morning customers worldwide, with the exception of those in China, lost access to Microsoft Azure, as well as to services such as Outlook, Exchange Online, and Teams. The company traced the issues to an update to its global wide area network (WAN), which it rolled back.

Microsoft’s Azure status history notes that the incident occurred between 07:05 UTC and 09:45 UTC (2:05 am – 4:45 am Eastern time), when, it says, “customers experienced issues with networking connectivity, manifesting as network latency and/or timeouts when attempting to connect to Azure resources in Public Azure regions, as well as other Microsoft services including M365 and PowerBI.”

It says that after final network equipment recovery occurred, most impacted services automatically recovered, and technicians then restored the remaining services.

The company has promised a preliminary post incident report in three days, which will discuss the initial root cause and repair items. It will follow up in 14 days with a final report in which, it says, it will “share a deep dive into the incident.”