Microsoft introduces Dataflex low-code platform for Teams

Microsoft today announced the availability of Microsoft Dataflex, a low-code data platform built directly into Microsoft Teams.

The Microsoft Dataflex provides relational database management directly within Microsoft Teams. Built atop of the Microsoft Common Data Service, Dataflex lets users easily create databases, Microsoft Power Apps, and AI chatbots in tandem with Microsoft’s Power Virtual agents–all without switching between different applications. It sports a drag and drop interface for creating conversation flows, as well as a simple interface for database management.

Apps developed within Teams are natively responsive, meaning that they will automatically tailor the viewing experience for web, tablets, desktop, and mobile. For commonly used functions, developers can create custom app templates and share them within the organization.

Team members can gain automatic permissions through their membership, or have them custom-tailored by the Teams owner. In addition, apps can be deployed with a single click.

The foundation for Dataflex, Common Data Service, has now been renamed to Microsoft Dataflex Pro.

Dataflex, along with Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power Virtual Agent in Teams will be rolled out to public preview in August. While there’s no official release date, they will be available for select Microsoft 365 and Office 365 users at no additional cost.