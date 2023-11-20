SUBSCRIBE
Microsoft hires Altman, Brockman to head new AI unit as chaos at OpenAI deepens

Lynn Greiner

In yet another huge twist in the OpenAI leadership saga, ousted chief executive officer Sam Altman, who had reportedly been negotiating to return to the company, has been snapped up, along with his OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, to head an advanced AI research unit at Microsoft.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) late Sunday night.

Brockman later revealed that OpenAI colleagues Jakub Pachocki, director of research, research scientist Szymon Sidor and head of preparedness Aleksander Madry are also joining the new Microsoft unit.

Nadella said on X, “I’m super excited to have you join as CEO of this new group, Sam, setting a new pace for innovation. We’ve learned a lot over the years about how to give founders and innovators space to build independent identities and cultures within Microsoft, including GitHub, Mojang Studios, and LinkedIn, and I’m looking forward to having you do the same.”

Meanwhile, at OpenAI, interim CEO Mira Murati has already been replaced by Twitch co-founder and former CEO Emmett Shear, who plans to hire an independent investigator to look into the process that led to Altman’s firing, according to the Verge.

That may not be enough; Wired reported this morning that more than 500 OpenAI employees have signed a letter to the board protesting Altman’s termination and threating to follow him to Microsoft. Journalist Kara Swisher posted the letter on X.

It said in part, “your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAI. We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgement and care for our mission and employees.”

It went on to say that, unless all current board members resign, two new lead independent board members are appointed, and Altman and Brockman are reinstated, the signatories will take action “imminently”.

Shortly before the letter was released, one signatory, chief scientist (and board member) Ilya Sutskever, who Wired reported was blamed for coordinating the board’s action against Altman, posted on X, “I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we’ve built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company.”

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous article
Cyber Security Today, Nov. 20, 2023 – Forbid ransomware payments, says a Canadian hospital
Next article
HPE and DarkByte partner to offer greener AI cloud service

