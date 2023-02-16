SUBSCRIBE
Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 support to end in April

Lynn Greiner
Microsoft is reminding customers that Exchange Server 2013 will reach its end of support on Apr. 11. After that date, there will be no patches, enhancements, time zone updates, or security updates, nor will any technical support be offered. The company advises customers to move to Exchange Server 2019 or Exchange Online, and also offers resources to help securely decommission the old Exchange Server 2013 after migration.

“Exchange Server 2013 will continue to run after this date, of course,” the reminder noted. “However, due to the risks listed above, we strongly recommend that you migrate from Exchange Server 2013 as soon as possible. If you haven’t started your migration from Exchange Server 2013 to Exchange Online or Exchange Server 2019, get going now.”

Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
