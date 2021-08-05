Micron’s 176-layer mobile storage chip enters volume production

Micron has begun volume production of its 176-layer NAND universal flash storage (UFS) 3.1 memory chips.

The memory technology company unveiled the chips in its first PCIe 4 SSDs back in June. It has since migrated the technology to mobile. Designed for high-end smartphones and next-generation 5G workloads, the company says that the new technology boasts 75 per cent faster sequential write, capable of reaching 1.5 GB/s write speeds. Its higher write speeds mean that the device’s storage won’t create a bottleneck on 5G devices.

“5G delivers multigigabit speeds to mobile devices, and a high-performance hardware foundation is critical to powering these lightning-fast mobile experiences,” said Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit.

The higher write speeds, combined with 70 per cent faster random read and 10 per cent lower latency results in 15 per cent faster mixed workload performances. The new chips are also twice as durable as the previous generation, capable of processing double the number of writes without degrading the storage cells.

The higher performance will enable a smoother mobile experience, says Micron.

Micron’s new storage chips will debut in Honor Magic 3 series smartphones set to release on Aug 12, 2021. Now generally available, Micron’s 176-layer UFS storage chips are offered in 128Gb, 256Gb, and 512GB capacities.