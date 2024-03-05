SUBSCRIBE
Meta and other sites down across North America this morning

Jim Love

Meta and its associated sites were reportedly taken down this morning. Cyberint (Cyberint.com) reported that three threat actor groups – Skynet, Godzilla, and Anonymous Sudan – claimed that they had shut down Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

Although reports surfaced as early as 10 am Eastern Time, Ookla’s Downdector site showed a massive spike in outages reported at approximately 11 a.m. ET.

Source: downdetector.com

The outages were sporadic, with Canadian users in Ottawa and Toronto reporting outages, but other were unaffected.

Source: downdetector.com

While the focus of the attack was clearly the Meta sites, a quick review showed that a vast number of sites reported a spike in service interruption at the same time, although to a far lesser degree than the Meta sites, which were the main sites affected. For example, Facebook Canada showed a reported 125,000 outages and Facebook U.S. a reported 560,000 outages.  But even sites like YouTube showed a spike in outages, although at much lower level.

This is a breaking story. We will update this as further information becomes available.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Jim Love
Jim Love
I've been in IT and business for over 30 years. I worked my way up, literally from the mail room and I've done every job from mail clerk to CEO. Today I'm CIO and Chief Digital Officer of IT World Canada - Canada's leader in ICT publishing and digital marketing.
Hamilton confirms ransomware is behind cyber attack
Coffee Briefing Mar. 5 – High speed internet access for 150 NWT households; Canadian small business owners slow in generative AI uptake; Mistral AI open source model now available on IBM's watsonx; and more

