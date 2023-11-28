SUBSCRIBE
97
0
Government & Public SectorLegislationPrivacySecuritySocial Networks

Compel social media apps to toughen their privacy, trust practices, Parliament told

Howard Solomon
Parliament's Ethics and Privacy committee during hearings on foreign interference and social media
Parliament's Ethics and Privacy committee during hearings on foreign interference and social media

Social media platforms should be forced by the Canadian government to toughen their privacy practices, an expert told a parliamentary committee looking into illicit data harvesting by apps like China-based TikTok for foreign governments on Monday.

Ottawa banned federal employees in February from using TikTok on government-owned internet-connected devices following a similar ban in the U.S. in December 2022. Ottawa added a ban on using China-based WeChat in October.

“Despite being framed as a national security threat, to date there’s still no public evidence that the Chinese government has spied on Canadians using a backdoor or privileged access to the TikTok app,” Anatoliy Gruzd, Canada Research Chair in Privacy-Preserving Digital Technologies at Toronto Metropolitan University, told the House of Commons Ethics, Privacy and Access to Information Committee.

However, he added, “there are valid concerns regarding the potential for TikTok and other platforms to be exploited by malicious actors for propaganda and radicalization.”

For example, he said, according to a national survey his research lab released last year, half of Canadians reported encountering pro-Kremlin narratives on social media. And in August, Meta — which owns Facebook and WhatsApp — reported a sophisticated influence operation from China that spanned multiple platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube. The operation tried to impersonate E.U. and U.S. companies, public figures, and institutions, posting content that matched their identity before shifting to negative comments about Uyghur activists and critics of China, he said.

Therefore, Gruzd said, “we must take a comprehensive approach to address these issues by compelling platforms to commit to

— adopting the principles of privacy by design and by default;

— investing in expanding their trust and safety teams by partnering with fact-checking organizations and providing access to credible news content. “Unfortunately,” he said, “some platforms, like Meta and X, are doing the exact opposite;”

— and sharing their data with researchers and journalists. TikTok currently doesn’t provide data access to Canadian researchers but does offer it to those in the U.S. and Europe. “Sadly,” Gruzd said, “TikTok is not alone in this regard. X has recently shut down its free data access for researchers,”

It’s important to shift the focus from the responsibility of internet users to only share personal information online when necessary to one of developing strategies that compel social media companies to implement privacy by design and by default, Grudz said.

“Currently, it’s all too common for platforms to collect more data by default than necessary,” he said.

Parliament shouldn’t ban all Canadians from accessing an app, Gruzd added. That could lead to mistrust of Ottawa, legitimize censorship and create an environment for misinformation to thrive.

Last week, Cherie Henderson, an assistant deputy director of the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), which oversees the protection of federal communications, told the committee about foreign government use of social media. Much of her presentation was reflected in the annual National Cyber Security Threat Assessment released last October.

While Henderson said she worries about foreign interference here from Iran and North Korea, she saved her toughest words for Russia and the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

“Foreign state actors leverage all viable means to carry out their foreign interference activities, and social media platforms are ideal tools,” she said. “The Russian Federation and PRC exploit social media to spread disinformation, leveraging suggestive algorithms to amplify echo chambers and manipulating content for unsuspecting viewers.”

“The PRC uses its unfettered access to harvest data at a scale that outpaces every other country in the world combined, while fiercely protecting their own information. Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, will only further enable their nefarious activities.”

“It is imperative that Canada builds resilience against foreign interference. This includes bolstering awareness of the PRC’s ability to harvest and use Canadians’ information obtained through social media to conduct foreign interference.”

Threat actors like social media platforms because of the data they generate and collect, she noted. Platforms run surveys, correlate data sets and request access to users’ personal data through terms and conditions, enabling access to users’ messages, photo albums and contact lists. Some of this data is benign in isolation, she said. But when collected and correlated on a massive scale it can provide detailed patterns and insights on populations, public opinion and individual networks.

As a result, Henderson said, Canadians should think carefully before sharing personal information on social media apps “especially when it is with foreign-owned companies” whose governments are not our allies.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Hashtag Trending Nov.28- Files disappear from Google Drive; Meta’s spokesperson on Russia’s wanted list; Japanese tech startups woo employees back into the office with cash bonuses
Next article
Coffee Briefing Nov. 28 – Canadian 5G users will pay more for quality experience; Holiday shoppers on board with GenAI; KPGM and Chainalysis partner; and more

Featured Articles

Cloud

Empowering the hybrid workforce: how technology can build a better employee experience

Across the country, employees from organizations of all sizes expect flexibility...
Read more
Companies

What’s behind the best customer experience: How to make it real for your business

The best customer experience – the kind that builds businesses and...
Read more
Cloud

Overcoming the obstacles to optimized operations

Network-driven optimization is a top priority for many Canadian business leaders...
Read more
Artificial Intelligence

Thriving amid Canada’s tech talent shortage

With today’s tight labour market, rising customer demands, fast-evolving cyber threats...
Read more
Artificial Intelligence

Staying protected and compliant in an evolving IT landscape

Canadian businesses have changed remarkably and quickly over the last few...
Read more

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.