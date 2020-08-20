ITWC’s single location for all things data and analytics

We write a lot about big data and analytics. There’s a good reason for that.

The use of information is widespread and can be found in workplaces, homes, governments, communication and transportation systems, and you know, pretty much everywhere you look. There are few fields that are in higher demand right now than data science.

Fortune 500 companies are sitting on a gold mine of untapped proprietary data. Most haven’t come close to unlocking insights hidden within their data, thus opening the door wide open for data scientists to make sense of the chaos. Better predictions and insights lead to greater efficiencies, lower operating costs, and over time, combined with machine learning and artificial intelligence, can completely change a company’s fortunes.

